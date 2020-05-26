30% of Positive COVID-19 Cases In North Dakota Show No Symptoms

The national asymptomatic rate according to the CDC is 35%

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says substantial capacity has opened up at labs across the country to increase testing for COVID-19.

North Dakota is in talks with another lab located outside of the state to increase testing capacity.

The goal was 6,000 a day by June and the state is currently only at around 2,000.

The asymptomatic rate in North Dakota, those with the virus but showing no symptoms, is around 30%.

The national rate according to the CDC is 35%.

Those people are still being asked to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks.

“It’s important to do this whether you’re showing symptoms or not. Masking is also important to protect those around you,” says Dr. Christie Massen, NDDoH Division of Microbiology Director .

“You may be mildly ill or asymptomatic and wearing a mask will reduce the risk and the likelihood that you may inadvertently pass the virus on to someone else.”

Gov. Burgum says he hopes to have an update this week on rules for families visiting loved ones in long-term care facilities.