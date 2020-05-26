North Dakota reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, update on lab malfunction retests

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 43 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Four counties report new cases including Cass, Grand Forks, Rolette and Walsh Counties.

The NDDoH says 82 positive tests taken on Sunday are being considered inconclusive due to a malfunction on two pieces of equipment. The individuals who tested positive have been asked to retest.

Sixty-five of the 82 individuals have retested. One person tested positive, 64 tested negative and one person declined to be retested. The remaining individuals will be retested over the next few days.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,422 positive cases, 40 current hospitalizations, 1,701 people recovered and 54 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

85,479 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+976 total tests from yesterday)

66,854 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+504 unique individuals from yesterday)

64,432 – Total Negative (+539 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,422 – Total Positive (43 unique individuals from yesterday)

Updated to reflect the change the reversal in positives due to the equipment malfunction in the lab.

4.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

156 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

40 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

1,701 – Total Recovered (+150 individuals from yesterday)

54 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY