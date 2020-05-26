Thinking Green: Low-Flow Showers

Go with the flow and go green around the home.

If you’re heading in to work after a nice long weekend playing outdoors for Memorial Day, you know the quality of your morning shower is essential.

Hey — gotta wash the barbecue smoke out of your hair before you go in, right?

But you’re probably wondering whether a low flow shower head can get the dirty deed done right, or if you just may be sacrificing squeaky clean in the name of saving the planet.

Danny Lipford lets us know how low flow showers work in this week’s Thinking Green.