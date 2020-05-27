Demonstrators Hold Funeral Procession For Local Restaurants In MN

Part Of Restaurant Rally To Reopen In Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. – Demonstrators in Alexandria are mourning the death of local restaurants if they’re not allowed to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re mourning quite literally with a funeral procession, complete with a hearse.

Copper Trail Brewing Company in Alexandria shared video on Facebook of what they call the Restaurant Rally to Reopen.

The brewery says just about every restaurant in town showed up.

They claim about half of the restaurants in Alexandria won’t be able to survive another month under current conditions.

They say local restaurants can be just as safe, if not safer than businesses that are allowed to be open.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz is allowing bars and restaurants to reopen June 1st, but only with outdoor seating.