Fargo Police warn college students of phishing scams

FARGO, N.D.–Scams targeting college students are making the rounds.

Fargo Police say students should be on the lookout for emails claiming to be from their University’s “Financial Department.” The emails encourage students to click a link to receive a message regarding the COVID-19 stimulus checks.

By clicking the link and logging in, scammers may be able to access user names, passwords, personal information and download malware onto devices.

Police encourage students to investigate suspicious emails and links by directly emailing the sender or searching the email for bad grammar or spelling.

Anyone who suspects a phishing scam is asked to report it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org or report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.