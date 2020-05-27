Fargo pools to open June 6 with Smart Restart guidelines in place

Pools will operate at 50 percent capacity with a 250 person maximum.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Park District will begin opening recreational pools on Saturday, June 6 with ND Smart Restart guidelines in place.

Northside, Southwest and Davies recreational pools will open June 6 and Island Park Pool and Madison Pool & Splash Pad will open June 8.

Swimmers are encouraged to arrive at the pool already wearing swimsuits as locker room use will be limited.

Swimmers are also asked to provide their own PPE and equipment such as water bottles, sunscreen and towels.

Pools will operate at 50 percent capacity with a 250 person maximum. Pool hours have also been adjusted to accommodate cleaning and crowd management. The new hours of operation can be found here.

Social distancing will be required. Pools have placed designated marks leading to water slides, diving boards and small play features to ensure this.

A full list of the CDC’s pool guidelines can be found here.