Fargo Public Schools’ Meal Distribution changing to summer hours

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools will continue to provide grab and go meals during the month of June, but on a new schedule.

Meals will only be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Two days of meals will be distributed on Mondays and three on Fridays.

Children 18 and under are eligible for the meals. Children do not need to be present at the meal sites as long as some form of identification can be provided.

The summer distribution meal times and locations are below: