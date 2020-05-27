Fargo Public Schools’ Meal Distribution changing to summer hours
FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools will continue to provide grab and go meals during the month of June, but on a new schedule.
Meals will only be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Two days of meals will be distributed on Mondays and three on Fridays.
Children 18 and under are eligible for the meals. Children do not need to be present at the meal sites as long as some form of identification can be provided.
The summer distribution meal times and locations are below:
- 9:50—10:15 a.m. Distribution Time
- Longfellow Elementary School, Bus Loop
- Cash Wise Parking Lot, 34th St & 13th Ave.
- 10:15—11:00 a.m. Distribution Time
- Bennett Elementary School, Bus Loop
- 10:35—10:55 a.m. Distribution Time
- North High School, South Parking Lot
- Madison Elementary School, Bus Loop
- 11:15—11:35 a.m. Distribution Time
- Horace Mann Elementary School, Parking Lot
- Jefferson Elementary School, Bus Loop
- 11:45 a.m.—12:15 p.m. Distribution Time
- Centennial Elementary School, Parent Loop
- 11:55 a.m.—12:15 p.m. Distribution Time
- Clara Barton Elementary School, West Parking Lot
- South High School, South Parking Lot
- 12:30—1:00 p.m. Distribution Time
- Kennedy Elementary School, Parent Loop
- Courts Plus (Eagles Elementary School), South Parking Lot
- Ed Clapp Elementary School, Parent Loop