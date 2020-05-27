North Dakota reports sharp decrease in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 17 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

Only two counties in the state are reporting new cases. Cass County with 16 and Grand Forks County with 1.

The NDDoH says 82 positive tests taken on Sunday are being considered inconclusive due to a malfunction on two pieces of equipment. The individuals who tested positive have been asked to retest.

Seventy-four of the 82 individuals have retested. One person tested positive, 73 tested negative and one person declined to be retested. The remaining individuals will be retested over the next few days.

A woman in her 90s and a woman in her 70s died. Both woman were from Cass County and had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,439 positive cases, 40 current hospitalizations, 1,762 people recovered and 56 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

86,527 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,048 total tests from yesterday)

67,340 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+486 unique individuals from yesterday)

64,901 – Total Negative (+469 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,439 – Total Positive (+17 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

161 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

40 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,762 – Total Recovered (+61 individuals from yesterday)

56 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

Please note that the website is updated to reflect a row in the death data that includes the addition of three individuals where COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death on the official death record, but there was not a positive COVID-19 test. These individuals are presumed positive by the health care provider based on symptoms and/or exposure.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY