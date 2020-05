WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to provide update on COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Walz is providing an update on Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Minnesota has 22,464 positive cases, 598 current hospitalizations, 16,314 patients no longer needing isolation and 932 deaths.