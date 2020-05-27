West Fargo Public Schools to allow guests at graduations

Graduates will be allowed to bring two guests to their graduation ceremony.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–West Fargo Public Schools has announced its decision to allow guests to attend graduation ceremonies.

The decision comes a day after Fargo Public Schools announced guests can attend their graduations as well.

Per Fargo Cass Public Health’s guidance, graduates will be allowed to bring two guests to their graduation ceremony.

West Fargo Public Schools encourages all guests to wear masks, practice social distancing and abide by Governor Burgum’s ND Smart Restart protocols.

All guests are being asked to review the screener tool used to determine if it is safe to attend. If anyone in the household answers YES to any of the questions, the entire household is encouraged to stay home.

The ceremonies will still be livestreamed for anyone who is not able to attend the graduations in person. You can access the livestream link here.

The West Fargo Public School graduation ceremonies are below: