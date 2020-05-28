Eagles Elementary fifth graders celebrated with graduation “clap out”

FARGO, N.D. — As the school year comes to an end, fifth graders at Eagles Elementary in Fargo are being celebrated in a unique way.

To abide by physical distancing guidelines, students and their parents lined up to drive through a “clap out” ceremony.

The celebration is to recognize the fifth graders finishing elementary school and moving on to middle school.

Around 60 staff members held signs to recognize the students.

“This is going to be an unforgettable year for many, many reasons,” says Eagles teacher Benjamin Jystad-Spar. “I’m so proud of our fifth graders and all of our students here at Eagles Elementary and across the state and really, the world. It’s been amazing what our teachers and our students have been able to do.”

He says this period of distance learning has opened up more options for students in the future to learn outside of the classroom.