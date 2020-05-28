Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte remembered as “a true servant”

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police say 29-year-old Officer Cody Holte was killed in an apartment shooting on Wednesday.

He’s the first Grand Forks Officer to die in the line of duty since Robert Martin in 1966.

61-year-old Lola Moore was also killed in the gunfire.

Grand Forks County Deputies responded to the apartment at 2627 South 17th Street.

They were serving eviction papers to remove 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton, Moore and everything inside the apartment.

Deputies say when they arrived at the door they didn’t hear an answer.

That’s when Sergeant Kelly McClean and Corporal Ron Nord entered the apartment and Pendleton ran into his bedroom.

The deputies asked Pendleton to come out of the bedroom, but he refused.

As officers tried to open the door, Pendleton opened fire.

Deputies radioed for backup and several agencies responded.

Grand Forks Police Corporal Patrick Torok and Officer Cody Holte entered the apartment.

During the shootout Pendleton and Nord were shot and are being treated at Altru Hospital and are in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says Corporal Nord was was released from the hospital wearing his uniform in honor of Officer Holte.

“I had to walk for Cody because he still with us and he never got a chance to walk out alive,” Nord said on Facebook.

Officer Holte had taken multiple shots during the crossfire and died after arriving at Altru Hospital.

“If I had to pick a word I would say a true servant, he served his community, asked for nothing in return and made everyone around him a better person,” Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson said.

Police say they are giving time for the family and the department to mourn the loss of Officer Holte.

He served for more than three years with Grand Forks Police and leaves behind a wife and an infant son.

“The lasting impression when you walk out of this room is I want Cody Holte on your mind because he’s on my mind 24/7,” Nelson said.

A GoFundMe has been started for a memorial for Officer Holte. Click here to donate.