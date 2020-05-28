North Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and one death

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday.

Six counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Richland, Traill and Ward Counties.

A man in his 80s from with underlying health conditions died in Cass County.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,484 positive cases, 35 current hospitalizations, 1,793 people recovered and 57 deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

86,728 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,978 total tests from yesterday)

68,254 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+914 unique individuals from yesterday)

65,773 – Total Negative (+872 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,481 – Total Positive (+42 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

161 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

1,793 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)

57 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY