North Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and one death
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday.
Six counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Richland, Traill and Ward Counties.
A man in his 80s from with underlying health conditions died in Cass County.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,484 positive cases, 35 current hospitalizations, 1,793 people recovered and 57 deaths.
86,728 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,978 total tests from yesterday)
68,254 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+914 unique individuals from yesterday)
65,773 – Total Negative (+872 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,481 – Total Positive (+42 unique individuals from yesterday)
2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
161 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)
1,793 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)
57 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 2
- Cass County – 36
- Grand Forks County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Traill County – 1
- Ward County – 1