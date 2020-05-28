WATCH LIVE: Grand Forks Police to hold news conference at 3 p.m.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the incident that lead to a woman and a police officer being shot and killed.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers attempted to service a warrant at 2627 South 17th Street when a man began shooting at the officers.

A woman, a Grand Forks Police Officer and a Grand Forks County Deputy were all shot. The woman and the police officer died from their injuries.

The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Deputy and the shooter, Salamah Pendleton, are in the hospital.

