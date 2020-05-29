Memorial Fund Set Up for Family of Fallen Officer Holte

Officer Cody Holte #639 On behalf of the GFPD, we wish to express our sincerest appreciation for your outpouring of support during this very difficult time, as we grieve and remember our brother Cody.Grand Forks County Sheriff's OfficeThompson Fire DepartmentEast Grand Forks Police DepartmentPolk County Sheriff's Office/Emergency ManagementBorder PatrolUniversity of North Dakota Police DepartmentEmerado Police DepartmentU.S. Customs and Border Protection & Air Marine BranchMinnesota State PatrolCrookston Police DepartmentGrand Forks Parole and ProbationU.S. Air Force Security ForcesNorman County Sheriffs OfficeBemidji Police DepartmentTrail County Sheriffs OfficeCass County Sheriff's Office – Fargo, NDManvel Fire DepartmentReynolds Fire DepartmentFargo Police DepartmentWest Fargo Police DepartmentInterstate Towing & Recovery LLCWalsh County Sheriff's OfficeNorth Dakota Highway PatrolClay County Sheriffs OfficeMarshall County Sheriff's OfficeWells County Sheriff's OfficeEmerado Volunteer Fire DepartmentNorthwood AmbulanceAltru Health System AmbulanceThompson Police DepartmentU.S. MarshalsPembina County Sheriffs OfficeGrand Forks Fire Department Posted by Grand Forks Police Department on Friday, May 29, 2020

GRAND FORKS, ND — On behalf of the GFPD, we wish to express our sincerest appreciation for your outpouring of support during this very difficult time, as we grieve and remember our brother Cody.

The Grand Forks Police Department would like to announce the creation of a memorial fund in Officer Cody Holte’s name.

The fund will be accessible only by Officer Holte’s family, and is sanctioned and affirmed as such by the Grand Forks Police Department.

The fund information is as follows:

Cody Holte Memorial Fund

First State Bank

2500 32nd Avenue South

Grand Forks, ND 58201