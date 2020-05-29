Health Experts Say Risk For Catching COVID-19 in Public Pools Is Low

FARGO & WEST FARGO, N.D. – With pools reopening in Fargo and West Fargo, many are concerned it would only further spread COVID-19.

We spoke to an infectious diseases expert who says if a pool is properly kept, the chlorine should be able to kill the virus, so the risk is low.

He also says as long as as you wear a mask when outside of the pool, not use the locker room, and bring your own towels, you should be fine.

“Maintaining social distance, not crowding out and if you’re seating by the poolside, make sure that there’s a six feet distance between you and the other person. So, between all these measures, I think, again your risk will never be zero, but it can be mitigated as much as possible,” says Dr. Avish Nagpal, an Infectious Disease expert at Sanford Health.

