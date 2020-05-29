ND restaurants & bars can be at 75% capacity

BISMARCK, N.D. – Governor Doug Burgum says North Dakota is now at a “low” risk level for COVID-19.

This means restaurants and places of large gatherings can operate at 75 percent, up from the 50 percent they were previously allowed.

Burgum says the decision to transition the state from moderate to low risk level is based on several factors.

More testing capabilities, including more machinery at the state lab, an adequate number of hospital beds and ICU care, and more contact tracing are some of those reasons.

“Thank you to the people of North Dakota because it’s your actions, your individual responsibility which has produced the great data, the low numbers, the low cases, the low utilization of hospitals, the low spread,” Burgum said.

The state is also taking steps to allow visitors at nursing and long term care facilities.

All assisted living facilities in North Dakota have completed an initial round of serial testing this week. They must go through two rounds of testing before entering the reopening phase.