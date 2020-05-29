North Dakota reports 40 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 40 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday.

Six counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Richland, Rolette and Stutsman Counties.

A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s died. Both individuals had underlying health conditions and were from Cass County.

The NDDoH says a reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive cases has been adjusted to reflect this change.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,520 positive cases, 36 current hospitalizations, 1,882 people recovered and 59 deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

89,599 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,894 total tests from yesterday)

69,453 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,199 unique individuals from yesterday)

66,933 – Total Negative (+1,160 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,520 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

164 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

1,882 – Total Recovered (+89 individuals from yesterday)

59 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY