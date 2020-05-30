Public funeral planned for Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte

1/1

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The funeral for Officer Cody Holte will be held in the Ralph Engelstad Arena on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with the funeral service to commence at 1:00 pm.

The visitation and funeral service will be open to the public.

Event planning is being conducted with input of governmental and health officials.

Protocols will be in place to ensure public health and safety.

Additional details regarding event planning and protocols will be released as they become available.

In a statement, the family of Holte says, “We’d like to thank the community for the overwhelming outpouring of support. The messages, well-wishes and prayers for Cody and our family are a source of comfort in this time of sadness and grief.”

KVRR will carry the service on air, at KVRR.com, and on our Facebook page.