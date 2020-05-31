Mayor Issues 9 PM Curfew For Detroit Lakes As Protesters Gather

Protesters Gathering Along Highway 10

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — There is a small crowd of protesters gathering in Detroit Lakes Sunday evening along Highway 10 and Washington Avenue.

That is prompting Mayor Matt Brenk to issue a 9 p.m. curfew for the city.

It will run through 6 a.m. Monday.

During the curfew, no travel is allowed on any public street, sidewalk, path or any public place.

The protesters were shouting George Floyd’s name and “no justice, no peace”.

“The City of Detroit Lakes supports peaceful protest and individuals First Amendment rights. Unfortunately, some individuals choose to engage in property damage and other unlawful acts. This curfew is being implemented for the safety of all members of our community. Our number one priority is protecting and serving our residents and locally owned small businesses. I ask for the community’s cooperation and support in following the curfew,” said Mayor Matt Brenk.