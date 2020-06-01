2020 Downtown Fargo Street Fair cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

FARGO, N.D.–The Downtown Fargo Street Fair has been cancelled in response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The Downtown Community Partnership previously made the decision to postpone the event, but ultimately decided to cancel 2020’s street fair.

The announcement comes two days after rioters caused extensive damage and looted some local businesses in downtown Fargo.

DCP President and CEO Melissa Brandt said, “We still hope 150,000 people will walk through the streets of downtown Fargo this year, but instead of those people visiting in a three-day span, let’s spread out over three months to promote safety and well being. Following the destructive events Saturday night, it’s more important than ever for visitors to support our downtown businesses and show how proud we are of our vibrant community.”

DCP says it is collaborating with partners to develop safe alternatives for downtown Fargo visitors this summer. It is also working to help Fargo’s small businesses recover from both the riots and coronavirus.