Fargo Cass Public Health offers drive-up immunization clinics

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Cass Public Health is holding four drive-up clinics for anyone in the community looking to receive routine immunizations.

The drive-up clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5, 11, 19 and 25.

Patients will be required to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle throughout the entire appointment. Paperwork, insurance and payment will be done over the phone.

FCPH Immunization Coordinator Jessica Leitch said, We understand people might be nervous right now about going to a clinic for immunizations. However, we want people to keep up with routine immunizations, so we have created an alternate option that puts specific safety measures in place.

The immunizations clinics are open to anyone 11 and older. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 701-241-1383.