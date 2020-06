Fargo Police investigating late night shooting

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday night.

Police responded to 4510 16th Avenue S at approximately 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman had been shot and transported to a local hospital by friends.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time. KVRR will update the story as we learn more.