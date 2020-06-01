Grand Forks Police release safety protocols for Officer Cody Holte’s funeral

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Police have released the public health safety protocols that will be in place for the funeral of Officer Cody Holte.

The funeral is scheduled for June 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Anyone feeling ill is asked to stay home. The funeral will be live streamed from various sources.

Two seats will be left open between all groups or individuals, and the use of hand sanitizer and face masks is strongly encouraged. Face masks will be provided inside the REA for those who do not bring their own.

Everyone attending the funeral is asked to maintain six-feet of distance between others not in your group.

The Ralph Engelstad Arena is prohibiting all recording devices. Anyone caught using a cell phone to record video, audio or images may be asked to leave.

Bags, backpacks and weapons are also prohibited. Law enforcement will be provided separate instructions to accommodate duty weapons.

A detailed schedule of events and the processional route is being released later today.