North Dakota reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Eight counties report new cases including Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 40 and Grand Forks County the second most with two.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,625 positive cases, 35 current hospitalizations, 2,078 people recovered and 61 deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

97,111 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,378 total tests from yesterday)

73,301 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,261 unique individuals from yesterday)

70,676 – Total Negative (+1,213 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,625 – Total Positive (+48 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

169 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

2,078 – Total Recovered (+119 individuals from yesterday)

61 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY