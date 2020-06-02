Civil rights investigation to investigate MPLS PD after George Floyd’s death

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is launching a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after George Floyd’s death in police custody.

The investigation will cover the last 10 years and look for systemic discriminatory practices.

Gov. Tim Walz says the department has created a culture in which the public cannot trust it. He says the violent clashes we’ve seen between protesters and law enforcement will not solve that mistrust.

Other state leaders praise the investigation, but say it won’t cure everything.

“Will not go away with tough talk and more people on the streets in uniform. It will go away with the sense of community you see displayed on the state capitol lawn today, with law enforcement and the people they serve seeing themselves as neighbor in the same society,” Walz said.

“This is not the end of the fight. We have so much more work to do. An investigation is great. We called for it. We advised on it,” Justin Terrell from the Council For Minnesotans Of African Heritage said.

Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero says the investigation is about creating a structural change in the department, not holding people personally accountable.

Meanwhile, 40 Minnesota Democratic lawmakers call for more regulations on police in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The group says they will demand changes during a likely special session on June 12th.

The Minnesota House People of Color and Indigenous Caucus wants moving investigative and prosecution powers for police killings to the Attorney General’s Office. Right now it’s in the hands of county attorneys.

Legislators are also calling for a state ban on residency requirements for police officers to be lifted. That would make officers live in the city where they are employed.