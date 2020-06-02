Driver of stolen vehicle flees after crashing on I-29 in Fargo

Authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

FARGO, N.D.-Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a one vehicle hit-and-run on Interstate 29 in Fargo Tuesday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver was driving a stolen SUV northbound on I-29. At approximately 12:40 a.m. the driver left the roadway, entered the northbound median and struck the cable median barrier.

The suspect fled the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived. Authorities searched the immediate area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted after the crash.