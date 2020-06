Fargo Brewing Company temporarily closes due to potential COVID-19 exposure

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Brewing Company is temporarily closing its taproom due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.

The local beer company says it wants to keep both its staff and customers safe.

All off-sale and delivery services are being suspended.

Customers can still find Fargo Brewing’s beers at area liquor stores and other retail partners.