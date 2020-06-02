Slide Show: Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte Laid to Rest

Photography is Courtesy: Russell Hons Photography

1/29 June 2, 2020. Grand Forks Police Department officer Cody Holte's Memorial Service at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND. Mandatory photo credit Russell Hons

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte is remembered in a public service.

The public along with law enforcement from across the state gathered at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Over 1,000 people turned out to honor Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte Tuesday afternoon.

Residents joined law enforcement to honor Holte, who died in a shootout last week.

Gov. Doug Burgum was among those making remarks. He talked about Holte’s service in the National Guard and how proud Holte and his wife Amanda were when they attended a UND hockey game with their son, Gunner. It was the child’s first hockey game. The boy is now 10 months-old.

Police Chief Mark Nelson described Holte as someone who had it right, from family and friends to dedication and service.

Holte was 29. He was killed last Wednesday after responding to a call of shots fired from two county deputies who were serving an eviction notice at an apartment. A woman in the apartment was also shot to death.

The 41-year-old man who opened fire on the officers has been charged with murder. He was wounded.

Holte has a twin brother, Brady, who is a Fargo Police officer.