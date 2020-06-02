WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Officer Cody Holte to be held at 1 p.m.
GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The funeral for Officer Cody Holte who was killed in the line of duty will be held in the Ralph Engelstad Arena at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to the public.
Everyone attending the visitation and funeral are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face covering if possible.
All recording devices are prohibited inside the REA. Anyone caught recording the funeral ceremony may be asked to leave.
The funeral procession route is below:
- South on Ralph Engelstad Drive to 6th Avenue North
- East on 6th Avenue North to North Columbia Road
- South on North Columbia Road to University Avenue
- East on University Avenue to North Washington Street
- South on North Washington Street to 32nd Avenue South
- West on 32nd Avenue South to Interstate 29
- South on Interstate 29 to ND-200A
- East on ND-200A to US-75
- North on US-75 to County Road 17
KVRR will stream the funeral on air, on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.