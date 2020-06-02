WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Officer Cody Holte to be held at 1 p.m.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The funeral for Officer Cody Holte who was killed in the line of duty will be held in the Ralph Engelstad Arena at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to the public.

Everyone attending the visitation and funeral are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face covering if possible.

All recording devices are prohibited inside the REA. Anyone caught recording the funeral ceremony may be asked to leave.

The funeral procession route is below:

South on Ralph Engelstad Drive to 6th Avenue North

East on 6th Avenue North to North Columbia Road

South on North Columbia Road to University Avenue

East on University Avenue to North Washington Street

South on North Washington Street to 32nd Avenue South

West on 32nd Avenue South to Interstate 29

South on Interstate 29 to ND-200A

East on ND-200A to US-75

North on US-75 to County Road 17

KVRR will stream the funeral on air, on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.