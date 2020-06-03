Airmen killed in shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base identified

The Grand Forks Air Force Base was the first duty station for both airmen.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The two Airmen killed during a shooting incident at the Grand Forks Air Force Base on June 1 have been identified.

21-year-old Natasha Raye Aposhian, of Arizona, and 20-year-old Julian Carlos Torres, of Texas, both died.

The website Stars and Stripes reports the parents of an Airman killed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base say she died from domestic violence. They say it’s a tragedy 21-year-old Airman First Class Natasha Aposhian of Phoenix won’t get to fulfill her hopes and dreams.

Aposhian was assigned to the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron and worked as an Aircraft Parts Store Apprentice. She was assigned to the Grand Forks Air Force Base in April.

Torres was assigned to the 319th Security Forces Squadron and worked as an Installation Entry Controller and Internal Security Response Team Member. He was assigned to the Grand Forks Air Force Base in December 2019.

An investigation has begun and is expected to continue for the next few weeks. A mental health team is available for the 21 Airmen in the affected dormitory as well as any members seeking support.