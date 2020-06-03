North Dakota reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.
Seven counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Stutsman, Walsh and Ward Counties.
A man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions died.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,679 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 2,169 people recovered and 66 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 1,783 of the total positive cases and 55 of the total deaths.
101,327 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,626 total tests from yesterday)
74,502 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+858 unique individuals from yesterday)
71,823 – Total Negative (+825 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,679 – Total Positive (+33 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**
172 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
2,169 – Total Recovered (+42 individuals from yesterday)
66 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 2
- Cass County – 21
- Grand Forks County – 1
- Ransom County – 2
- Stutsman County – 5
- Walsh County – 1
- Ward County – 1