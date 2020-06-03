North Dakota reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.

Seven counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Stutsman, Walsh and Ward Counties.

A man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,679 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 2,169 people recovered and 66 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 1,783 of the total positive cases and 55 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

101,327 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,626 total tests from yesterday)

74,502 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+858 unique individuals from yesterday)

71,823 – Total Negative (+825 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,679 – Total Positive (+33 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**

172 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

34 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

2,169 – Total Recovered (+42 individuals from yesterday)

66 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY