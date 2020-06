WATCH LIVE: Gov. Burgum to host COVID-19 press briefing

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum will be joined by Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith and NDIAC Executive Director Scott Davis

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a total of 2,679 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 2,169 people recovered and 66 deaths.