North Dakota reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Thursday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Seven counties report new cases including Barnes, Bottineau, Burleigh, Cass, Mountrail, Richland and Sargent Counties.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,706 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 2,209 people recovered and 66 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 1,803 of the total positive cases and 55 of the total deaths
104,888 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,569 total tests from yesterday)
75,744 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,242 unique individuals from yesterday)
73,038 – Total Negative (+1,215 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,706 – Total Positive (+27 unique individuals from yesterday)
0.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**
175 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
2,209 – Total Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)
66 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 1
- Bottineau County – 1
- Burleigh County – 2
- Cass County – 20
- Mountrail County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Sargent County – 1