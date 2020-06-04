North Dakota reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Thursday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Seven counties report new cases including Barnes, Bottineau, Burleigh, Cass, Mountrail, Richland and Sargent Counties.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,706 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 2,209 people recovered and 66 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 1,803 of the total positive cases and 55 of the total deaths



BY THE NUMBERS

104,888 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,569 total tests from yesterday)

75,744 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,242 unique individuals from yesterday)

73,038 – Total Negative (+1,215 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,706 – Total Positive (+27 unique individuals from yesterday)

0.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**

175 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

2,209 – Total Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)

66 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY