Sanford Urging People To Get Wellness Checks

Doctors are noticing that patients are coming to the hospital with more advanced conditions because they wait too long to get care.

FARGO, N.D. – Sanford is asking people who have put off wellness checks due to COVID-19 to visit their clinics and get a check up.

Sanford will be hosting a Wellness Blitz starting today and running through mid June at all of their primary care clinics in the metro.

Especially patients with pre-existing conditions.

“I mean we totally understand why people would have a little bit of anxiety coming in. Those are the people that we really want to come in because we still need to be doing their tests and making sure there chronic diseases are under control,” said Nurse Practitioner Julie Ketterling.

The exams are currently by appointment only.

Sanford says that people are encouraged to wear masks to the exams, and if they do not have one, they will provide one for them when they arrive.