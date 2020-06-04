State Representative Ruth Buffalo Says George Floyd Death “Opened A Lot Of Wounds”

Buffalo has reached out to city leaders, law enforcement and organizers to start having these discussions.

FARGO, N.D- State Representative Ruth Buffalo says the death of George Floyd was heartbreaking and it’s something many Native Americans in North Dakota could resonate with.

“Many of our communities are struggling to survive. Who live in poverty, and who experience high rates of racial profiling. And there is the very strong, thick, lack of trust that exists across our communities.”

Buffalo says it’s a citizen’s right to collectively come together to march for something you believe in as long as it’s peaceful.

“I’m so proud of the march organizers, I almost want to protect them, because being part of different movements, you see historically, the challenges that those who are in the frontlines face of being targeted.”

“I reached out to Chief Todd, and expressed my support and my willingness to bridge some gaps there. I haven’t heard back yet. I’ve also reached out to the mayor today, but also have been contacted by the march organizers, on working on helping connect people from the Native American community.”

For her, the way to only way to move forward is by challenging ourselves to not be complacent and dig deeper to the root causes.

“I think it’s so important that we have adequate representation in every level of government, but it’s also important to know that you don’t need to be an elected official to bring change to your communities. But, we do need to again, amplify the voices of those who are closest to the pain and to listen to them and not dismiss them.”

Members of the Native American community will attend the celebration tomorrow to show support and unity.