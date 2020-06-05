Fargo musician writes song about black voices needing to be heard

FARGO, N.D. – The OneFargo celebration was for everyone in the Fargo-Moorhead community and there were so many that spent their Friday afternoon showing their support.

All kinds of faces black, white, brown, young, old, they were all hear to listen. It’s something that sounds so simple yet seems to be the root of a lot of problems that world is facing; that people, and in the case, the black community, aren’t exactly being heard.

That is something that resonates with one of the people in the crowd. Cedric Calhoun is a musician from Fargo. With all that has been happening over the last week, he’s channeled his frustration into his work. He wrote a song recently in response called Starts With You. It’s a message to people everywhere that the world needs to be changed and that black voices need to be heard. With his music, much like the event he took part in, Calhoun is hoping to simply get people to listen because that is the first step.

“We need change and me personally with the platform that I am on making music I might as well put my word in it and everything like that. It is just people need to listen. And then the people that are don’t like everything that is going on right now, they listen to it and it makes them feel uncomfortable but they are listening and they are realizing okay, this is what is going on,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said he was proud to be there for the OneFargo event, he said it is exactly what this city needs right now.

On KVRR local news at 9:00 we will hear some of the song Calhoun wrote and hear more from him on how he plans to continue to change this community for the better through his music.