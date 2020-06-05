Five additional COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota

Joe Radske,

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota Department of Health reported 5 additional deaths due to coronovirus.

That means 71 people have died from COVID-19 since records have been kept.

There were also 40 additional positive cases reported.

North Dakota now has 2,745 positive cases reported.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Burleigh County – 2
  • Cass County – 32
  • Mercer County – 1
  • Richland County – 1
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Ward County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

107,509 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,624 total tests from yesterday)

76,856 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,112 unique individuals from yesterday)

74,111 – Total Negative (+1,073 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,745 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)
A duplicative case reported yesterday from Cass County was removed from the total.

1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

180 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

2,242 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)

71 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)

