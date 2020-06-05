Five additional COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota Department of Health reported 5 additional deaths due to coronovirus.

That means 71 people have died from COVID-19 since records have been kept.

There were also 40 additional positive cases reported.

North Dakota now has 2,745 positive cases reported.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County – 2

Cass County – 32

Mercer County – 1

Richland County – 1

Sioux County – 1

Stutsman County – 1

Ward County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

107,509 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,624 total tests from yesterday)

76,856 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,112 unique individuals from yesterday)

74,111 – Total Negative (+1,073 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,745 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)

A duplicative case reported yesterday from Cass County was removed from the total.

1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

180 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

2,242 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)

71 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)