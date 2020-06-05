Five additional COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota Department of Health reported 5 additional deaths due to coronovirus.
That means 71 people have died from COVID-19 since records have been kept.
There were also 40 additional positive cases reported.
North Dakota now has 2,745 positive cases reported.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 2
- Cass County – 32
- Mercer County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Sioux County – 1
- Stutsman County – 1
- Ward County – 2
BY THE NUMBERS
107,509 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,624 total tests from yesterday)
76,856 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,112 unique individuals from yesterday)
74,111 – Total Negative (+1,073 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,745 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)
A duplicative case reported yesterday from Cass County was removed from the total.
1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**
180 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
30 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
2,242 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)
71 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)