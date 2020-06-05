Gov. Doug Burgum allows outdoor visitations at long-term care facilities

Bismarck, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum is modifying visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities in North Dakota.

He says facilities will now allow outdoor visits between families and their loved ones.

Each facility must provide all residents and guests clean face masks as well as appropriate and safe spaces for social distancing.

The visits will be allowed by appointment only.

Burgum is also working on allowing indoor visitations at senior care facilities.

Whether or not a facility allows indoor visits depends on two factors: 1) the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county the facility is located in, and 2) whether or not there are active cases within the living facility.

“We are being on the aggressive side of trying to open up our long term care because we’re trying to balance the importance of the mental health and the connection with family with the physical risks,” says Burgum.

Over 40 facilities in North Dakota have already received approval and will be ready to allow indoor visits within 14 days.