JCPenney Closing 4 stores in Minnesota, ND stores will remain open

PLANO, TX — J.C. Penney Company announced it will close 154 stores.

Four of them are in Minnesota, the Willmar store and three in the Twin Cities.

No North Dakota stores are on the list to close.

The closings are part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filed earlier this month.

This week JCPenney reopened 500 stores since government officials eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Minnesota stores that are closing:

Riverdale Village

12550 Riverdale Blvd

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

763-323-1339

Eden Prairie Center

8201 Flying Cloud Dr

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

952-944-6807

Grove Square Shopping Center

13701 Grove Dr

Maple Grove, MN 55311

763-416-1708

Kandi Mall

1605 South First Street

Willmar, MN 56201

320-235-1550