JCPenney Closing 4 stores in Minnesota, ND stores will remain open
PLANO, TX — J.C. Penney Company announced it will close 154 stores.
Four of them are in Minnesota, the Willmar store and three in the Twin Cities.
No North Dakota stores are on the list to close.
The closings are part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filed earlier this month.
This week JCPenney reopened 500 stores since government officials eased COVID-19 restrictions.
Minnesota stores that are closing:
Riverdale Village
12550 Riverdale Blvd
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
763-323-1339
Eden Prairie Center
8201 Flying Cloud Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
952-944-6807
Grove Square Shopping Center
13701 Grove Dr
Maple Grove, MN 55311
763-416-1708
Kandi Mall
1605 South First Street
Willmar, MN 56201
320-235-1550