Looking to get rid of junk? There’s free drop-offs in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – There are free drop-offs at the Moorhead Transfer Station for those living in the city.

Until June 13th, there will be no fees to drop off trash and junk. People are allowed to bring up to two appliances, but scrap metal, building materials, and hazardous materials will not be allowed.

Proof of residency will be required.

“It’s a good way for everybody to clean up around their homes, and declutter, and make things look respectable around the neighborhoods,” Moorhead Transfer Station Manager Todd Bratlien said.

Fargo-Moorhead usually has a spring clean-up week, but due to COVID-19 it is pushed back to September.