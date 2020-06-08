Schools still waiting on coronavirus guidelines for next school year

MINNESOTA – Some school districts are concerned they have not gotten coronavirus guidance from the Walz Administration for the Fall.

Health officials say it’s difficult to predict what the pandemic will be like then. They describe it as a constantly evolving situation with new information constantly coming in.

The state hopes to see current trends improve and see less transmission and fewer cases.

“Part of the goal is to make sure there are options available for the Fall so that there’s time to plan but so that we can be nimble if we have to make an adaptation given the change in how the virus behaves,” Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said.

The Department of Health is working with the Department of Education to make Covid-19 guidance for districts.