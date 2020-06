Bochenski defeats Brown in Grand Forks mayor race

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – It’s a big upset in Grand Forks politics.

Brandon Bochenski has defeated five-term Mayor Michael Brown.

The latest votes totals are: Bochenski 5,663 to Brown’s 3,630.

Bochenski is a former NHL and UND hockey standout who moved back to the city in 2017 after a 15-year career in pro hockey.

The results show 0 of 19 precincts even though 19 of 19 precincts are “partially” counted.

Final results may take a few days.