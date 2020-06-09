Governor Tim Walz orders moment of silence for George Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is asking Minnesotans to spend eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence to honor George Floyd on Tuesday.

The moment of silence will begin at 11 a.m. to mark the start of Floyd’s funeral service in Texas.

Walz said, “The world watched in horror as George Floyd’s humanity was taken away from him. We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systematic racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systematic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan–Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White–can be safe and thrive.”

Walz’s administration has filed a court action and an agreed proposed court order to address and change the systematic discrimination that led to Floyd’s death.