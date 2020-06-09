North Dakota reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

Nine counties report new cases including Benson, Bottineau, Burleigh, Cass, Kidder, McLean, Richland, Rolette and Stark Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 13 and Richland County the second most with two.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Stutsman County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive cases has been adjusted to display this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,901 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 2,450 people recovered and 72 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 1,930 of the total positive cases and 60 of the total deaths



BY THE NUMBERS

116,878 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,624 total tests from yesterday)

80,666 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+486 unique individuals from yesterday)

77,765 – Total Negative (+465 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,901 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

189 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

2,450 – Total Recovered (+114 individuals from yesterday)

72 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY