Social Distancing: Happy Birthday, Garrin

Helping My Little Brother Celebrate His Birthday During Social Distancing

It’s been rough missing out on seeing people close to us during COVID-19.

I haven’t been able to hang out with my Big Brothers/Big Sisters Little, Garrin, in about three months. I miss the kid! But BBBS rules say Bigs and Littles aren’t even allowed to have outings right now. The only time I’ve been able to even see him in person during the pandemic was when I dropped off some Easter gifts at his house in April.

Today, June 9th, is Garrin’s 11th birthday. Happy birthday, buddy! I can’t imagine being a kid and having to celebrate your birthday during a pandemic, but he seems pretty excited nonetheless.

I dropped off some birthday presents for him Yesterday and chatted for a bit from a safe social distance. He’s 11, so Fortnite is everything with him and I got him a set of action figures, along with a Roblox gift card. Roblox is surprisingly fun to play.

He also showed off his big present from his mom, a hover board! Honestly, I’m a little jealous. The kid’s a natural on that thing.

And for his birthday plans today, he’s getting Applebee’s to go.

It’s one of his favorite restaurants.

How are you celebrating birthdays during the pandemic? We’ve seen drive-by parties, big chalk drawings outside homes.

People are getting creative.

Let us know! Send me your pics and videos on Facebook and Twitter.