Churches United to host meeting to discuss Silver Lining Apartments June 18

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Churches United is partnering with the City of Moorhead to host an informational meeting about the upcoming Silver Linings Apartments project.

Silver Linings Apartments will serve seniors 55 and older and include various support housing amenities including a 24-hour front desk support, community rooms, onsite case management, health outreach office, food pantry, library, computer rooms and walking paths.

During the informational meeting, Churches United will provide details about the floor plans, construction schedule and move-in dates. The community will be able to participate and ask questions during the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and can be access using a Webinex link with the access code 126 723 3268 and password fmUJPNp5f67.