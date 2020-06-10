Dilworth Police seek help locating runaway girl

McKenzie was last seen on Monday when she left her home at approximately 6 p.m.

DILWORTH, Minn.–The Dilworth Police Department is seeking help locating 16-year-old Jaylin McKenzie.

Police say McKenzie made contact with her family and said she did not want to be found, but due to health issues that require medication, she is considered at risk.

McKenzie’s cellphone was last traced to South Fargo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Her phone has not been active since.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dilworth Police at 218-287-2666 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-4660.