Moorhead bars and restaurants reopen for indoor seating

As a part of phase three of Governor Tim Walz's reopening plan, bars and restaurants are able to open indoors at 50% capacity.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Wednesday was a reunion of sorts for staff and customers at Vic’s Bar & Grill in Moorhead.

“We have been telling everybody welcome back all day,” said manager, Cassie Verdi.

After three long months, the business, like every other bar and restaurant in Minnesota, was able to open for indoor seating.

“It is just different to be able to see them and chat with them for a couple of minutes,” said Verdi. “It has been an awesome day.”

It’s another step forward in getting things back to normal since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Part of phase three of Governor Tim Walz’s reopening plan allows customers to dine-in, but with plenty of restrictions.

Capacity is limited to just 50%, and there can be no more than 250 people inside. Tables must be placed six feet apart. Only four people can be at one table, or six if they are all a part of one family. In addition, all employees must wear a face mask at all times.

Boulder Tap House of Moorhead also opened indoor seating for the first time and was pleasantly surprised with the number of people eager to stop by.

“More than I actually anticipated to be perfectly honest,” said general manager Matt Johnson. “I just assumed we’d maybe get about four or five tables, but we got a good 15 to 20 over the lunch hour.”

Both restaurants have changed up the interior to make sure customers are safe. They have also taken things a step further than what is required.

“We are just spreading the tables out or blocking the ones that are within six feet just to make people comfortable,” said Johnson.

“We have hand sanitizer stations set up about every three feet behind the bar. We are sanitizing all the tables and chairs after they have been used. Everyone is taking their temperature before they clock in to make sure that we are all healthy,” explained Verdi.

A lot of changes have been made to get these restaurants back to business indoors, but it’s those same small changes that are slowly allowing for them to find their way back to normal.