North Dakota reports 40 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 40 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday.

Six counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Kidder, LaMoure, Richland and Stark Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 28 and LaMoure County the second most with five.

A woman in her 80s from Cass County died. She had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,940 positive cases, 33 current hospitalizations, 2,482 people recovered and 73 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 1,958 of the total positive cases and 61 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

119,728 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,845 total tests from yesterday)

81,660 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+994 unique individuals from yesterday)

78,719 – Total Negative (+954 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,941 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

193 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

33 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

2,482 – Total Recovered (+32 individuals from yesterday)

73 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY